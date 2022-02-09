Korean dress controversy at Beijing Olympics: China denies 'cultural appropriation' after row

Winter Olympics 2022, which is currently underway in Beijing, is marred by a range of issues. From the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in Beijing to human rights violations, plenty of controversies have taken centre stage in the Games.

Among other controversies, China and South Korea have been embroiled in a cultural appropriation row after some South Koreans expressed frustration after seeing their traditional costume used in last week's opening ceremony of the event. Although, China has denied it.

During the opening ceremony, a woman was spotted wearing what appeared to be a Korean hanbok dress among those representing China's different ethnic groups during the ceremony.

However, in response to that, some South Koreans have raised their voices against the recent alleged Chinese narrative that various aspects of Korean culture are of Chinese origin.

The topic became a matter of discussion on social media forums when the top US diplomat in Seoul donned Korean hanbok clothing while touring a historic palace and shared photos on social media on Tuesday with the hashtag #OriginalHanbokFromKorea.

"What comes to mind when you think of Korea? Kimchi, K-Pop, K-dramas ... and of course Hanbok #OriginalHanbokFromKorea," Chargé d’Affaires Christopher Del Corso tweeted.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Seoul released a statement saying the hanbok belongs to ethnic Koreans everywhere, including in China and on the Korean peninsula.

"It is not only their wish but also their right for representatives of all ethnic groups in China to wear national costumes to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics," the spokesperson said.

"The Korean people in China and the north and south of the Korean Peninsula share the same origin and have a common traditional culture including clothing," the statement added.