Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to continue their resurgence while Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to bounce back from four consecutive defeats as they take on each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday.

Head-to-head

The two teams have faced each other 22 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders enjoying a 14-8 advantage over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Stats

Andre Russell can be a lethal weapon for KKR against the in-form SRH middle order as he dismissed Rahul Tripathi in the previous meeting and has taken the wicket of Nicholas Pooran four times in IPL.

The KKR spinners have not taken a bunch of wickets, but they still enjoy the best economy rate aming all the franchises in the IPL 2022 and they will once again play a major role against SRH.

Trivia

Umran Malik has been a revelation in IPL 2022 but in this last three matches, the youngster has conceded 125 runs in 10 overs – a worrying trend for Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, his pace partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar has always enjoyed a great record against KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer and with three dismissals, he will once again be looking to trouble the right-hander.

Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

Complete squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Romario Shepherd, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Ravikumar Samarth, Sean Abbott