'KL Rahul will...': Jadeja predicts batting order for Suryakumar Yadav in 3rd ODI vs Australia

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav's twin first-ball dismissals against Australia are making a lot of heads turn in the cricketing circle. Yadav, who's touted as one of the most destructive T20 batsmen around the world, hasn't been able to translate his form to ODIs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, however, has assured him of a long rope before making any decision on his place in the side. Notably, Surya got a place in the XI most probably because of Shreyas Iyer absence due to injury. On the other hand, left-arm spinner Axar Patel is also making news with his batting abilities against Australia.

After a stellar show in Tests, Axar has also shown promise in ODIs as he was the last man standing during India's drubbing in the second ODI, scoring 29 not out. Many former cricketers have come out with their opinion about Yadav and Patel and the latest is Ajay Jadeja.

When asked if Axar Patel could bat before Suryakumar Yadav, Jadeja, while on Cricbuzz, said, "If an early wicket goes down, you may see a batting promotion but it won't be Axar Patel. It is easy for us to say, but the man running the show has to handle a lot - look after the players and take in certain pressures. At max, we will see one change. If India go 20/2 again, I have no doubt that the management and the captain, KL Rahul will come at 4 and Suryakumar Yadav at 5. No doubt Axar Patel has been playing well - he is probably batting the best - but sending him ahead of Hardik Pandya? Don't think that is going to happen."

He further explained his thoughts and said KL Rahul could definitely come ahead of Surya if India again lose top-order wickets early.

"For many years, there have been batters playing ahead and that will continue. A batter who has gotten 2 ducks, if you push him down, it will hurt his confidence. But like I said, if an early wicket falls, you will see KL Rahul ahead because earlier when he wasn't in form, he was dropped from the Test playing XI, and now that he has, he will get a chance," he added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE