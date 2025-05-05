In India, where Cricket is like a religion, it’s no surprise that even the names of your kids are inspired by cricketing idols. But what if the name you’ve had all your life was the result of a mistake?

That’s exactly what happened with Indian wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul.

KL Rahul, whose full name is Kannur Lokesh Rahul, was born in 1992 in Karnataka. His father, K.N. Lokesh, is a college professor and a huge cricket fan. During the 1970s and 1980s, he was a big admirer of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, the first Indian batsman to cross 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

When Lokesh became a father, he wanted to name his son after Gavaskar’s child. He believed that Gavaskar’s son was named “Rahul.” Out of that deep admiration, he decided to name his son Rahul.

But here’s the twist: Gavaskar’s son is named Rohan Gavaskar, not Rahul.

KL Rahul once shared this story in an interview, saying, “My dad was a huge fan of Sunil Gavaskar and thought his son’s name was Rahul. So, that’s how I got the name. He found out later that the actual name was Rohan.”

Despite the mix-up, the name stayed. And over the years, that mistaken identity turned into an identity that now commands respect and admiration across the cricketing world.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul went on to become one of India’s most stylish and dependable batters. He has played in all three formats, served as vice-captain, and captained IPL teams like Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Known for his calm nature and strong performances, the name “Rahul” now carries its weight in Indian cricket.

What began as a small error is now part of Indian cricket history.