KL Rahul pens emotional note after ODI World Cup final disappointment vs Australia, posts 'it hurts'

India’s wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has penned an emotional note to the fans after the Men in Blue finished runners-up against Australia in the ODI World Cup final. Rahul, named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Team of the Tournament, saw the Indian team outclassed left, right and center as they lost by six wickets in the final of the ODI World Cup on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Ahmedabad. Four days on from the painful defeat, Rahul took to his X handle and posted on ‘it hurts’ with pictures of him and the rest of the Indian side. Keep believing 🇮🇳🩵 pic.twitter.com/oizJU6ugDC — K L Rahul (@klrahul) November 15, 2023 × Rahul feels the pain

India, unbeaten in the entire tournament before the World Cup final were restricted to 240 runs in their 50 overs which turned out to be an easy chase for the Aussies. Rahul was India’s top scorer in the final with 66 but never got going as India lost wickets at consistent intervals. Virat Kohli scored 54 runs in the final while Rohit Sharma made 47 before he was scalped.

In reply, despite having the Aussies at 47/3 it was the match-winning innings from Travis Head that saw the Aussies through. Head scored 137 runs before he was scalped in the penultimate over of the World Cup.

Earlier star spinner Kuldeep Yadav also opened up on the defeat as the Indian team suffered a heartbreaking display. Kuldeep stated he and Team India have taken pride despite the defeat that saw India remain the second-best side in the World Cup.

"Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we're determined to work harder for the next opportunity," Kuldeep said.

"While the pain of defeat lingers, we must move forward; life continues, and healing takes time. The Cup was beautiful, but it seems God had other plans. Navigating this moment, it's time to switch off and recharge. Dealing with this setback is tough, but we hold onto faith, believing in the journey ahead," he said.