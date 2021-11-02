KL Rahul likely to captain India in T20I series against New Zealand post T20 WC, seniors to be rested

The Indian cricket team has had a disastrous start to their campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 with back-to-back losses in their first two matches. After losing against arch-rivals Pakistan by ten wickets in the opener, India lost against New Zealand by eight wickets in their second encounter as they look close to an early exit from the tournament.

India are set to take on New Zealand in a T20I series post the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021 and some senior players are likely to be rested keeping their workload in mind. The fatigue due to playing continuous cricket over the last few months has clearly reflected on India's performances at the T20 World Cup and the BCCI is keen on giving required rest to senior players.

In the absence of the senior players, KL Rahul is likely to captain the side in the T20I series against New Zealand. While Virat Kohli has already announced he will be stepping down as India's T20I captain post the ongoing T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma is likely to be rested which makes Rahul a front runner for the job.

As per a report in news agency ANI, the seniors will be provided a breather and Rahul, who is a vital cog in India's T20I setup will be leading the side. "The seniors would need a breather and it is no secret that Rahul is an integral part of the team's T20 structure. He is almost certain to lead," a source was quoted as saying by ANI.

The report also added that fans are likely to return to the stadiums for the T20I series against New Zealand which will be hosted in India. "Yes, we will have fans coming in, but it won't be full capacity. We will work closely with the local authorities and plan the way forward," a BCCI official told ANI.

New Zealand will be travelling to India for a three-match T20I series followed by two Tests in November this year. While Rahul might lead the side in the T20Is against the Black Caps, it remains to be seen who will replace Kohli as permanent captain in the shortest format.