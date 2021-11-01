High time BCCI looks into scheduling: Former India captain comes in support of underfire Virat Kohli & Co.

Virat Kohli-led India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in their second game of the Super 12 round in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, on Sunday (October 31) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. After losing their first-ever ICC game to arch-rivals Pakistan, with a 10-wicket defeat, India were expected to come out all guns blazing versus the Black Caps, however, the Kiwis dominated India in all departments to push them on the brink of an early elimination.

Being asked to bat first, India batters struggled and posted a paltry 110/7 in 20 overs. In reply, New Zealand finished the run-chase with 8 wickets and 33 balls to spare to keep themselves in the semi-finals race. With another defeat, questions are being raised over Team India's poor body language, witnessed versus the Kiwis, poor tactics and ordinary batting performances.

The Men in Blue is a star-studded line-up, comprising Captain Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, etc., however, they have faltered in two games on the trot without posing any threat. While India are being slammed left, right and centre, former India captain and chief selector Kris Srikkant has defended the one-time winners.

“I totally back the players, mental fatigue is a real thing and it's high time @BCCI looks into their scheduling and make sure they take care of all the players, I back the Indian players and its high time we take care of them!” Srikkanth wrote on Monday on his official Twitter profile.

At the post-match press conference, Jasprit Bumrah also opined on the bubble-fatigure and told reporters, "Absolutely, sometimes you need a break. You miss your family. You've been on the road for six months. So all of that sometimes play on the back of your mind. But when you're on the field, you don't think of all those things .. Obviously staying in a bubble and staying away from your family for such a long period of time does play a role."

"The BCCI also tried their best to make us feel comfortable .. It's a difficult time. There's a pandemic going on, so we try to adapt but sometimes bubble fatigue, mental fatigue also creeps in."

For the unversed, India have been on the road since mid-May, 2021. They went to the United Kingdom -- for the WTC final and five Tests versus England -- before turning up for their respective IPL franchises in this year's edition's final leg in the UAE. Soon after the IPL 14 final leg, India shifted their focus towards the T20 WC; resulting in players' lagging behind in energy and depicting poor body language.