/KL Rahul jokes about toss luck as India seal ODI series 2-1 in Visakhapatnam

India wrapped up the ODI series against South Africa with a commanding nine-wicket win in the final match in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (Dec 6), sealing the ODI series 2-1. The decider turned one-sided quickly as India finally got the conditions they wanted and used them well.

Right after the game, KL Rahul spoke at the post-match conference, “I don’t think the team has looked at me more proudly after the toss. We got tough conditions in the first two games, so I was glad the bowlers finally got a break on a dry outfield. The surface was good, and we picked wickets in bunches.”

Also read | Rohit Sharma becomes fourth Indian to reach 20,000 international runs

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Rahul had lost the toss in both earlier ODIs, forcing India to bowl second under heavy dew. The wet ball made it difficult for the bowlers to grip and control their lengths, which is why both matches produced totals close to 350. India won the opening game in Ranchi but slipped in Raipur. This time, with a dry ball and a steady pitch, the bowlers finally had control.

South Africa posted 270, and most of that came from one man: Quinton de Kock. His 100 off 80 balls kept the visitors going while the rest of the batting struggled to adjust. A big reason for that pressure was India’s spin and pace in the middle overs. Kuldeep Yadav finished with 4 for 41, and Prasidh Krishna picked 4 for 66, a strong comeback after being hit around in the earlier games.

Rahul praised Prasidh’s impact. He said teams that attack early can push you into chasing huge scores or force mistakes. But once Prasidh took a couple of wickets, and Kuldeep followed, India took full control. He also stressed how crucial de Kock’s wicket was, calling it the moment that opened the game.

Rahul added that the most satisfying part was how India handled pressure across the series. Even when South Africa pushed hard, the group stayed calm and stuck to their plans.