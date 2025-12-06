/Rohit Sharma becomes fourth Indian to reach 20,000 international runs

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma crossed another big landmark in his long career, becoming the fourth Indian batter to score 20,000 international runs. He reached the milestone during India’s chase of 271 in the final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. Rohit needed 27 runs to get there, and once he pushed past that mark, he joined a tiny group of Indian greats.

With this, Rohit now stands alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid as the only Indians to score over 20,000 runs in international cricket. Across the world, he is the 14th player to reach the milestone. For someone who started as a middle-order batter and later became one of India’s most trusted openers, this achievement captures how far he has come.

Rohit has built most of these runs in white-ball formats. He has more than 11,000 runs in ODIs and over 4,000 in T20Is, making him one of India’s most successful limited-overs players. His T20I record stands out even more. He is India’s leading run-getter in the shortest format, scoring 4,231 runs in 159 matches. His three double hundreds in ODIs and his impact in big tournaments have already placed him among the game’s top names.

Before this match, only Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid had crossed the 20,000-run mark for India. Sachin leads the list with 34,357 runs in 664 matches, while Kohli has 27,910 in 556 games. Dravid finished with 24,064 from 504 outings. Rohit is now the fourth to enter this club, with 20,006 runs, 50 hundreds and 110 fifties across formats.