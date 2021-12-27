KL Rahul joins Wasim Jaffer in elite list with brilliant century in Boxing Day Test against South Africa

Indian opener KL Rahul looked in sublime touch with the bat on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test between India and South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Rahul helped India get off to a terrific start in the Boxing Day Test with a magnificent unbeaten century on the opening day. He slammed 122 not out to help India post 272/3 on the board at stumps on Day 3.

India were off to a good start after winning the toss and opting to bat first in the Boxing Day clash. Openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (60) combined to put on a 117-run stand for the first wicket before Cheteshwar Pujara departed cheaply. However, Rahul continued to go strong at one end and combined with skipper Virat Kohli to add 82 runs for the third wicket.

He then posted another crucial partnership of unbeaten 73 runs with Ajinkya Rahane (40) to put India in a strong position at stumps on Day 1. With his magnificent ton, Rahul joined former India batsman Wasim Jaffer in an elite list. Rahul became only the second Indian opener to score a Test century in South Africa after Jaffer.

List of Indian openers to score Test centuries in South Africa

Wasim Jaffer- Cape Town (2007)

KL Rahul- Centurion (2021)

It was Rahul's 7th Test ton in his career so far as he also aced the unique record of scoring a Test hundred in every country that he has played in so far. He has scored centuries in England, South Africa, India, Australia, West Indies, and Sri Lanka so far in his career.

Also Read: KL Rahul slams ton to give India strong start in Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion

Owing to his heroics, India are in a solid position in the Boxing Day Test and will be looking to breach the 400-run mark on Day 2. While Rahul looked composed throughout his knock, Rahane, who has been under fire for his recent struggles, also displayed remarkable grit and resilience in his 40 not out of 81 deliveries and will be hoping to notch up a big score.