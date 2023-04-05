KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 live streaming: When & where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

KKR vs RCB- IPL 2023 live: The 9th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played tomorrow, Thursday, 6 April 2023, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR had a difficult start to the 16th edition of the IPL. They were defeated by the Punjab Kings via DLS because the game was hampered by rain. KKR is currently ranked seventh in the IPL 2023 Points Table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, performed admirably against the Mumbai Indians in their first game of the tournament and are currently ranked second in the points table with two points.

KKR vs RCB-IPL 2023: Probable playing XIs

KKR: N Jagadeesan (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

IPL 2023- KKR vs RCB: Where will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata.

IPL 2023- KKR vs RCB: On what date will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played on April 6.

IPL 2023- KKR vs RCB: What time will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST on April 6.

IPL 2023- KKR vs RCB: Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

IPL 2023- KKR vs RCB: How can I watch the live streaming of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

