KKR vs RCB Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, match prediction, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

KKR vs RCB-IPL 2023: The Kolkata Knight Riders will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 9th math of the Indian Premier League 2023 season at their home ground, the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Lost their previous match against Punjab Kings, in what turned out to be a rain-affected game. Bangalore, on the other hand, strikes an ecstatic win over Mumbai Indians. The teams would now be aiming to grab early victories to stay at a comfortable position on the points table.

In the case of KKR, no play was possible after the 16th over of its chase and Punjab won the contest by seven runs (DLS method). The team is without the services of their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer and hence would be looking to strengthen their middle order to fill the gap.

In RCB, the bowlers did a good job by keeping the opposition batters in check. Also, skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli’s top batting skills outsmarted the Mumbai Indians. The team would look to continue the same form. RCB suffered a huge blow in the previous match as Reece Topley injured his shoulder and dislocated it after a terrible landing while fielding. Hence, the England pacer will miss the upcoming contest against KKR.

KKR vs RCB-IPL 2023: Pitch report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens Stadium has typically assisted the batters and the venue has seen some high-scoring T20 games too. Spinners might get some help as the surface wears out. Since the boundaries at this venue are not that big, the batters can get help and score big.

KKR vs RCB-IPL 2023: Weather Forecast

The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Thursday would be 37°C while the humidity would be around 44 per cent. There is no chance of rain.

KKR vs RCB- IPL 2023: Head to head

Total matches played: 30

Won by KKR: 16

Won by RCB: 14

KKR vs RCB- IPL 2023: Prediction

RCB has good chances to win over KKR.

KKR vs RCB- IPL 2023: Full squads

KKR:

Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan.

RCB:

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

KKR vs RCB-IPL 2023: Probable playing XIs

KKR: N Jagadeesan (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

KKR vs RCB-IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema app



