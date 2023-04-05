KKR vs RCB- IPL 2023: Major players ruled out from both teams- Check predicted playing XIs & full squads

KKR vs RCB-IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders is all set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 9th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 season. Newly appointed skipper Nitish Rana’s side returned with a seven-run loss (DLS method) against Punjab Kings in their campaign opener. On the other hand, RCB won against the Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in their first home match of the IPL 2023. This will be the first IPL match since the 2019 season, which will be played at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, from 7:30 onwards on Thursday.

KKR has been dealt a major blow as star batter Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the IPL 2023 season due to his back injury. Iyer has been struggling with a back injury for some time now and has been ruled out of the World Championship Test as well. He experienced swelling in his lower back and was hoping to recover through medication and had been training at the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore.

KKR was also hoping for his return but he was unable to train at the NCA and therefore travels abroad for surgery and recovery, which could take more than three months. After Iyer’s injury, Nitish Rana was named the new captain.

In another setback, RCB top-order batter Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of the entire IPL season due to an Achilles heel injury, the team announced on April 4. RCB released an official statement that Rajat Patidar has been excluded from IPL 2023 and that team expressed its support for Patidar’s swift recovery and declared that they have not yet decided on a substitute player.

KKR vs RCB- IPL 2023: Full squads

KKR:

Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan.

RCB:

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf Du Plessis (c), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

KKR vs RCB- IPL 2023: Predicted playing XIs

After these developments, here are the predicted playing XIs of both teams:

KKR: N Jagadeesan (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

