Kieron Pollard first to feature in 500 matches and cross 10,000 runs in T20Is

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard registered his name in the T20 history books by featuring in 500 matches and crossing the 10,000 runs mark in the shortest format of cricket.

Pollard was showered with congratulatory messages by his team-mates on achieving this feat. The West Indian prolific all-rounder was presented with a special jersey to mark the occasion.

Congrats on the 500 and welcome to the 10K Club, @KieronPollard55 💪🏿👍🏿🤫 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) March 4, 2020

The jersey had all-rounder's name and '500' written on the back.

Kieron Pollard is the only cricketer to play 500 T20 matches, the all-rounder is followed by his fellow West Indian Dwayne Bravo who has played 453 matches. Chris Gayle is on the third spot as he has featured in 404 matches.

Pollard scored 9,966 runs (total runs in international and franchise cricket), his quick-fire 34 off 15 balls allowed him to join his fellow teammate Gayle (13,296) in the 10,000 runs club.

Kieron Pollard took to twitter to express his gratitude on achieving these records through one single match.