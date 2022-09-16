Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Charles Oliveira will skip fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took a shot at the former UFC lightweight champion, who is currently on a collision course with his protege Islam Makhachev. The duo are set to lock horns with each other at UFC 280. The action is set to unfold at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on October 22nd.

In a recent post on social media, Nurmagomedov insisted that he believes Makhachev will be facing the No. 6 ranked lightweight in the promotion, Beneil Dariush, instead of the No. 1 ranked fighter, who he believes will pull out of the fight, forcing the UFC to bring in a late replacement to salvage the fight.

"I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, [Islam Makhachev] is on his way to becoming the best in the world," wrote the former Lightweight kingpin in a post on Twitter.

I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.



Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 16, 2022 ×

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Dariush revealed that his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, had been in contact with him to inform him that he would be standing in as a backup fighter for the UFC 280 main event clash, should either fighter fail to make their way into the octagon at the very last minute.

“That’s what Ali (Abdelaziz) told me – I was the backup for this. Of course (I’ll make 155 pounds). It’s not that hard. I make 156. Last time in Texas (at UFC 262), I was pretty much 155 when I fought,” said Dariush.

As far as Islam Makhachev is concerned, his outing at UFC 280 is set to be glorious regardless of who stands in front of him. Exuding confidence, the Dagestani has admitted that he will be walking out of the octagon with his hand raised.