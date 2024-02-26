Kevin Pietersen ready for inaugural WCL campaign, says 'it's an exciting opportunity'

Edgbaston is set to witness an extraordinary gathering of cricket excellence when it hosts the highly anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) this summer. Featuring luminaries like Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, and Kevin Pietersen, the T20 tournament is approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to showcase retired and non-contracted players from cricketing powerhouses – England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies and South Africa.

Yuvraj Singh, the legendary Indian cricketer, boldly asserted his anticipation for the World Championship of Legends, declaring, "I am thrilled to reignite my passion on the cricket field and demonstrate my mastery once again. This is an opportunity for us former players to reclaim our dominance and captivate fans with our prowess."

Kevin Pietersen, the renowned cricketing figure, echoed Yuvraj Singh's sentiments, expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership and his participation in the World Championship of Legends. Pietersen stated, "I am honored to be part of this groundbreaking partnership between TSL and the World Championship of Legends. It's an exciting opportunity to showcase the enduring passion for cricket and to collaborate with fellow legends in delivering an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide."

"Our partnership with the World Championship of Legends (WCL) marks a momentous occasion. Witnessing icons like Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen return to the field is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sporting excellence,” Mohamedali Budhwani Chairman of Toyam Sports Limited added.