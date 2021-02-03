Kevin Pietersen expresses his gratitude towards India; PM Modi replies

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday praised India for its gesture of providing vaccine doses to South Africa.

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar took to Twitter to announce that the vaccines have arrived in Johannesburg. He said: "In it together. Made in India vaccines land in Johannesburg, South Africa. #VaccineMaitri"

Pietersen took to social media and thanked India for the gesture and said: "Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day. The beloved country!"

In another tweet, the English batsman said: "India has taught me so much and also given me so much, throughout my career. I’ve felt the love, passion, energy and hospitality that not many other countries can compare with. The world is seeing its care with the delivery of the vaccine to SA this week."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the English batsman and said: "Glad to see your affection towards India. :) We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19."

As per ‘Vaccine Maitri‘ (vaccine friendship) initiative, India will be delivering doses of COVID-19 vaccine to its neighbours. The country has so far provided vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles, Algeria and Mauritius.