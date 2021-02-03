Let's remain united: Sachin Tendulkar urges people to not fall for propaganda amid farmers protest

Former Indian cricketer and a legend of the game, Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday urged fans to not fall for any false propaganda. Tendulkar's tweet comes amid the social media outrage in response to posts by international personalities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg extended their support for the ongoing farmers protest in India.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement following the comments made by Rihanna and Thunberg on social media platform Twitter.

The MEA, in a statement, said that a minute section of farmers from parts of the country has some reservation about the farm reforms. The statement added that there is need for a proper understanding of the issue before jumping the ship about the ongoing farmers protest.

Tendulkar in his post said that external forces can be spectators but can't be participants in domestic issues while urging everyone to remain united as a nation.

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," Tendulkar tweeted on Wednesday.

Even Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to lend his support as he wrote: "Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country’s ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I’m sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda"

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan followed Tendulkar and Shastri as he tweeted: "Reaching a solution that benefits our great nation is of utmost importance right now. Let’s stand together and move forward together towards a better and brighter future. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda"

Rihanna, who has over 100 million followers on Twitter tweeted on Tuesday: "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest", while posting a CNN report on the internet shutdown near the protest site as she became the first global megastar to voice her support to the ongoing farmers agitation.

Thunberg, Swedish environmental activist, also backed the farmers protest as she tweeted: "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India."

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Haryana and Punjab, have been camping at several Delhi border checkpoints since November 2020. They have been demanding the government to take back the three farms laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.