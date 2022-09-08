Kathmandu court issues arrest warrant for Nepal skipper Sandeep Lamichhane on rape charge

A harrowing incident recently came to light after it was revealed that Nepal cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane had been accused of sexual assault, according to an update the police shared on Thursday. The Kathmandu district court has now moved to issue an arrest warrant against him.

Details of the same were revealed by a police officer involved in the investigation of the case, who requested to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the case. “The district court has issued an arrest warrant for Lamichhane who has been accused of raping a minor,” said the anonymous officer as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

The accusations were levelled at the cricketer by a 17-year-old minor girl, who revealed that she had been assaulted by Lamichhane in a hotel room in Kathmandu. The report was filed in the Gaushala Metropolitan Police Circle in Kathmandu about three weeks after the incident took place.

In her report, the teen-aged girl revealed that the 22-year-old cricketer had taken her around to multiple spots in the city of Kathmandu and Bhaktapur for a visit before eventually forcing himself on her in a hotel room later that same night. Lamichhane, however, maintained his innocence in the matter while in conversation with the Cricket Association of Nepal during a telephonic interaction.

It is also interesting to note that Lamichhane was handed the big break in his career when he became the first Nepalese player to be called upon to represent a franchise in the renowned Indian Premier League. He made his IPL debut for the Delhi Capitals way back in 2018.

He is currently playing in the Caribbean Premier League. Furthermore, he was appointed as the captain of the Nepalese outfit by the CAN only recently and was on course to make his way back to the country soon. The change in his circumstances will most certainly expedite the timeline of his return so that justice can prevail.