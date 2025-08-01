/IND vs ENG 2025: Karun Nair shows England what ‘spirit of game’ looks like; social media lauds India batter for kind gesture – WATCH

Indian batter Karun Nair has taken it upon himself to uplift his career, team score and morale in the ongoing Oval Test against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Returning to the side after getting dropped from the XI for the previous Test (in Manchester), Karun made his chance count batting at number five, his preferred position. On a challenging Oval track, with the overcast conditions also assisting the England quicks, Karun stood his ground and remained unbeaten at 52 – his highest score thus far in this series, with Joe Root acknowledging him for his technique after the day’s play. However, in between all of this, one of his kind gestures won the internet, with social media lauding him.

Amid all the talks around the ‘Spirit of the Game’, considering several instances since the fourth Test involving Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes, Nair showed the English team and the fans what exactly it looks like.



The instance happened late on day one, when Nair hit Jamie Overton for a four on the off-side, only for Chris Woakes to put in his best and save it from doing so. Although he did save the boundary, Woakes injured his left shoulder in the process, so much so that the team physio had to rush to the ground to check on him and later help him get off the field.



Batting alongside Washington Sundar, Nair had already run three before Woakes landed awkwardly on his left hand and injured his shoulder, deciding against completing the fourth run after observing the fielder (Woakes) was down, clutching his shoulder in pain.



The social media was quick to respond to Nair’s kind gesture, applauding him. Already fighting for his place in the Test team, Nair worried least about adding runs to his tally and instead looked concerned about down-and-out Woakes near the boundary.



Check out some of the social media reactions to Nair’s gesture -

No word on Woakes’ injury

The England Team will keep Woakes under observation before announcing the extent of his injury.



Given that he has a suspected dislocated shoulder, Woakes is unlikely to take any further part in this match, leaving the hosts a bowler short for this game.

