IND vs ENG: Worry mounts for England as Chris Woakes out of Oval Test with shoulder injury - Report

England’s most capped seamer in the Oval Test, Chris Woakes, is suspected to have dislocated his left shoulder late during day one of the fifth and final Test against India on Thursday (Jul 31). Attempting to save a boundary at long-off, Woakes’ left hand slipped on the damp outfield, as he landed awkwardly on his (left) shoulder, later staying down clutching it. England physio Ben Davies rushed to the spot to check on him, helping him walk off the field soon after. Although Woakes will be kept under observation, reports have begun to emerge that he is unlikely to bowl again in this Test, leaving the hosts a bowler short in this crucial match.

"I don't know too much about it, but it doesn't look great," Gus Atkinson, Woakes' teammate, said after the end of day one. "It's a big shame, last game of the series, and when anyone gets injured, it's a shame. I'm hoping it's not too bad, and whatever it is, he'll get full support from everyone."



A day marred by rain saw Woakes take the new ball, completing 14 off 64 overs bowled, also picking one wicket of KL Rahul early in the innings. The new-ball seamer troubled the Indian openers upfront, with the overhead conditions and a green top assisting seam and swing on day one. With no Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, Woakes was the most experienced of the pace crop picked for this Test, including Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue.

Barring Overton, everyone returned with a wicket at least, with Tongue and Atkinson picking two each; however, Woakes’ absence, should he be declared unfit to take any part in the remainder of this game, could hurt England, who lead this Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1.



In the four contested matches thus far, Woakes has bagged just 11 wickets at an average of 52.18 while completing 181 overs thus far. Alongside Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj, Woakes is the only seamer to have played all five Tests in this series.



Meanwhile, Atkinson said he is willing to push his limits and compensate for Woakes’ absence should the worst happen for England.

"Definitely, I feel fresh, I feel good," he said. "I know I've only got this one game to play, so I can push the limits a bit."

