/IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India ends day 1 at 204/6 after rain plays spoilsport

India finished at 204/6 on a rain-affected opening day of the fifth and final Test match on Thursday (July 31). Karun Nair and Washington Sundar were batting on 52 and 19 respectively as 64 overs were possible on the day due to several rain interruptions. India added 119 runs in 35 overs in the extended final session for the loss of three wickets.

Earlier in the day, a sudden burst of rain brought an early lunch on day one of the fifth Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy Test at The Oval. At the time of interruption, India were 72/2 after 23 overs, with Sai Sudharsan (25*) and Shubman Gill (15*) steady at the crease.

Opting to bowl first on the greenest pitch of the series, England struck early by removing openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Sudharsan, however, looked composed, absorbing pressure to compile a patient 25 off 67 balls. Gill was positive from the outset, and during his short stay, he went past Sunil Gavaskar’s 732 runs against the West Indies in 1978/79 to set a new record for most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series. Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson shared the wickets for England, but the hosts were not at their sharpest. Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton struggled with consistency, with the moist landing areas causing occasional issues for the bowlers.

Atkinson made the first breakthrough, trapping Jaiswal lbw with a full wobble-seam delivery. A hesitant review from Ollie Pope eventually overturned the on-field call. Rahul and Sudharsan added 28 for the second wicket before Rahul, feeling the squeeze after a few quiet overs post-drinks, tried to cut Woakes but only chopped on for 14.