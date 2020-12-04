Justin Langer gets into altercation with match referee over controversial concussion sub

Australian head coach Justin Langer blew up at match referee David Boon for India’s usage of concussion substitute. Star Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal replaced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after the latter suffered a concussion after the completion of India’s innings in the first T20I against Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday.

As per rules, the match referee is the final official to approve the concussion substitute after consultation with medical staff. The BCCI medical team came to the conclusion that Jadeja suffered a concussion and as India didn’t have any other all-rounder in the team and Jadeja regularly bowls four overs for India in T20Is, the match referee approved the decision to field Chahal as a substitute to Jadeja.

Lander was seen having a heated conversation with Boon before the start of the second innings after Jadeja was struck on the helmet on the second ball of the final over of the first innings from Mitchell Starc.

An over earlier, Jadeja had suffered an injury to his right that suggested he could be out of bowling in the Australian innings, making Chahal a perfect replacement for Jadeja.

Concussion replacements are strange: Virat Kohli

“There were no plans of having Yuzi in the game. Concussion replacements are a strange thing. Today, it worked for us. Yuzi showed character to squeeze the opponents. I thought they had a great start. They were cruising. The batters offered us a few wickets. That is T20 cricket for you,” Indian skipper Kohli said after the match.

Can't challenge medical experts: Finch

“Their doctor had ruled Jadeja out due to concussion. You can't be challenging a medical expert's opinion,” Australian captain Finch said.

Notably, Jadeja didn’t undergo concussion test after he was hit on the helmet by Starc and was only evaluated after the end of innings. However, ICC regulations permit concussion test to be conducted at the end of the over, which happened in this case – the end of innings. There are suggestions that Jadeja probably suffered a delayed concussion.

“Should he have had a concussion test there and then?” Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket. “He would not have been able to bat.”

“You would think the Australian management would be saying wouldn’t there be protocols that need to be met to make that judgement,” Gilchrist added. “Because he scored the lion’s share of his runs after that.”

“You can’t have it both ways,” Waugh said. “You can’t have a substitute who can then bowl for you and then bat on.”

“No doctor or physio came out to test Jadeja for concussion... he then looks like his [sic] has done something to his leg... then they pull the concussion replacement!!! #RatSniffed,” former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted.

The Indian leggie continued to torment the Aussie batters as he went on to dismiss Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade.

The second T20I of the match will be played on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

