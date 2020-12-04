Aus vs Ind 1st T20I: Chahal, Jadeja's killer blow help India win by 11 runs

India on Friday defeated Australia by 11 runs at the Manuka Oval in Canberra to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. India posted 161/7 in 20 overs but successfully defended the total by 11 runs as Yuzvendra Chahal, who was the concussion substitute in the match, and debutant T Natarajan starred with the ball for the Men in Blue.

India, batting first, were off to a torrid start as Mitchell Starc cleaned up Shikhar Dhawan (1) early in the innings before Mitchell Swepson dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli (9). KL Rahul and Sanju Samson stitched a crucial partnership in between but the latter for sent packing by Moises Henriques after a quickfire 23. Manish Pandey (2) fell to Adam Zampa, who continued his good form with the ball.

An in-form Hardik Pandya too perished for 16 before Ravindra Jadeja came out all guns blazing and smashed 44 not out off 23. Controversy hit the match as Jadeja was replaced by Chahal as concussion substitute with some of the former cricketers asking why wasn’t the Indian all-rounder checked by doctors when he was hit on the helmet with three balls to go in the first innings. Jadeja scored nine off those deliveries to take India above the 160-run mark.

Australia were off to a flyer while chasing 162 as openers Aaron Finch and D’Arcy Short stitched a 56-run stand before the Aussie skipper was sent packing by Chahal. The Indian leggie continued to torment the Aussie batters as he went on to dismiss Steve Smith (12) and Matthew Wade (7).

Was mentally fit to bowl: Yuzvendra Chahal

"I have played so many games and was mentally fit. 10-15 minutes before the start of the innings, I got to know I will play. The way Zampa bowled, I tried to do the same as well. It was a little harder to score in the first innings. 150-160 is a good score on this wicket. I bowled according to my plans," said Chahal after being named Man of the Match.

Debutant T Natarajan brought his yorker barrage as he picked three wickets including the scalps of Short, Maxwell and Starc as India wrapped up a good 11-run win to take 1-0 lead in the T20I series.

The second T20I of the match will be played on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

