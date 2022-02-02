'Just finish your.....' - Yuzi Chahal reveals MS Dhoni's advice after he leaked 64 runs in a T20I vs SA

In the upcoming India-West Indies ODI series, in India, the country's cricket fans are set to see the reunion of the famous spin pair -- Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The two have been one of India's biggest match-winners since mid-2017, after Virat Kohli & Co. moved past R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the white-ball formats.

While Jadeja returned to the limited-overs setup in 2018, Chahal-Kuldeep continued to form a strong pair in white-ball cricket for Team India till the 2019 ODI World Cup. A lot of credit for the spin duo's rise goes to former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who kept on advising the two spinners from behind the stumps.

Speaking to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his Youtube channel, Chahal recently revealed an episode where he was thrashed left, right and centre during a India-South Africa T20I, 2018, and how Dhoni came to his rescue. He said, "Once, I got hit for 64 runs in a T20I against South Africa in 2018; (Heinrich) Klaasen had smashed me all over the park. Then Mahi (Dhoni) bhai had asked me to come around the wicket. I did exactly that but he hit me for a six over the biggest boundary at mid-wicket."

"Then Mahi bhai came to me and I said, ‘Yes Mahi bhai, ab kya karna hai? (What should I do now?). He said ‘Kuch nahi, mai to waisehi aagaya tere paas (Nothing, I just came to check upon you). I know it’s not your day, you are trying but it isn’t happening. Zyada sochna nahi, apne chaar ka quota khatam kar aur chill kar (Don’t think too much, just finish your four overs and chill."

Chahal bowled his most expensive spell in the shortest format, 4-0-64-0 during the second and penultimate T20I between both sides in South Africa in early 2018. The 30-year-old further asserted that had someone scolded him after leaking runs at will, it would have affected him severely but Dhoni chose to lift his spirits. "If someone scolds you at that time, your confidence goes down even further. But he told me that it's just one match as you did so well in ODIs. I also realized that in cricket sometimes you do well and sometimes you don't," he added.

Chahal had a forgettable run in the India-SA ODI series, early this year, and will now hope to move past his struggles to cement his spot in the white-ball formats in the upcoming WI series. Rohit Sharma-led India play the Windies in three ODIs, in Ahmedabad, starting on February 6. It will be followed by equaln number of T20Is, in Kolkata.