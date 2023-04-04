Just come and bowl, MS Dhoni has asked you to return: S Sreesanth reveals untold tale from CWC'11 final

On Sunday (April 02), India celebrated the 12th anniversary of the senior men's cricket team's historic 2011 ODI World Cup triumph. Back in 2011, MS Dhoni-led Team India won the 50-over World Cup after 28 years and became the first nation to win the tournament on home soil. It was Sachin Tendulkar's final CWC and the team gave their all to win the coveted title for the first time after 1983.

Recently, Star Sports conducted a special show recalling the CWC'11 which featured members of the then Indian team such as Virender Sehwag, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan. During the show, Sehwag -- who played a key role in India's campaign with a hundred versus Bangladesh and blistering knocks against South Africa, England and Pakistan -- revealed how Sreesanth complained of not being able to breathe during the tournament finale, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai where Men in Blue faced Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lanka.

“You didn't even bowl half your quota. You were complaining 'I'm not being able to breathe' just after bowling 2 to 3 overs and went out," said Sehwag. To this, Sreesanth responded, "I did get a heatstroke because I went to the gym earlier that morning as I felt I won't get a chance in the playing XI. Harbhajan told me to stay ready but he was doing this since quarterfinals, so I felt he can make the cut straight into the finals. But Jai Mata Di I got a chance."

The former Indian opener then revealed the ultimatum given to Sreesanth. he said, "We got him back on the field after saying if you don't bowl now then please don't play cricket ever in the future."

The ex-speedster then recalled Sachin's words and said, "When I was inside the dressing room, Sachin came during the drinks break. He said ‘Sree chupchap andar aaja aur bowl daal. Mahi bula raha hain’. (Dhoni has asked you to return so come back and bowl without saying anything) and I went."