IPL 2023: HISTORIC FEAT! MS Dhoni becomes seventh player to enter 5k-run club in mega event - Watch

On Monday (April 03), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to their home ground, i.e. at the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, after 1,426 days (since IPL 2019) and Thala MS Dhoni made the occasion more special courtesy his 3-ball 12 in the Yellow Army's clash versus Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). As KL Rahul-led LSG opted to bowl first, CSK posted a mammoth 217 for 7 and Dhoni's two big sixes in the last over made him the seventh batter to enter the 5,000-run club in the mega event.