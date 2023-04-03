IPL 2023: HISTORIC FEAT! MS Dhoni becomes seventh player to enter 5k-run club in mega event - Watch
IPL 2023: HISTORIC FEAT! MS Dhoni became only the seventh player to enter the 5k-run club in mega event during CSK vs LSG clash at Chepauk.
On Monday (April 03), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returned to their home ground, i.e. at the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, after 1,426 days (since IPL 2019) and Thala MS Dhoni made the occasion more special courtesy his 3-ball 12 in the Yellow Army's clash versus Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). As KL Rahul-led LSG opted to bowl first, CSK posted a mammoth 217 for 7 and Dhoni's two big sixes in the last over made him the seventh batter to enter the 5,000-run club in the mega event.
A treat for the Chennai crowd! 😍@msdhoni is BACK in Chennai & how 💥#TATAIPL | #CSKvLSG— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2023
WATCH his incredible two sixes 🔽 pic.twitter.com/YFkOGqsFVT
