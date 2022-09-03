Jurgen Klopp lauds Jordan Pickford for holding Liverpool off in a goalless draw

Liverpool and Everton recently locked horns with each other in the infamous Merseyside Derby, where Jordan Pickford managed to hold the Reds off to a goalless draw at Goodison Park.

Jurgen Klopp reviewed his team's performance while in conversation with the media in the aftermath of the game. While he admitted that the Reds had put on an impressive display, he did not fail to offer credit where it was due, hailing Pickford for his performance.

"Wow, what can you do? It was a great derby, super intense, with a lot of really spectacular saves. We hit the post three times and Pickford made so many saves. I don't know how many derbies I've been in, but it's quite a few and they're always difficult here."

Both Jordan Pickford and Alisson Becker were all that stood between the goal and their opponents' attackers as they managed to prevent either team from taking lead at multiple junctures during the game.

However, the flashpoint of the game was the only instance in which the net bustled in the second half when Everton found themselves in the lead, albeit briefly, after Conor Coady found the back of the net, returning a close-range shot from Neal Maupay's initial attempt.

However, the goal was correctly disallowed after a VAR check adjudged it offside, naturally sparking outrage from fans in the stadium.

So much so that a fan invaded the pitch and charged at the referee in charge Anthony Taylor to confront him regarding the decision but he was ushered off the pitch by security personnel shortly thereafter.

In yet another shocking incident, a beer bottle was hurled at the field, narrowly missing the Liverpool frontman, Jurgen Klopp. These incidents marred what was otherwise an extremely memorable Merseyside Derby.