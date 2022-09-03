'He is a top player'- Steven Gerrard admits Aston Villa will be wary of the threat Erling Haaland presents

Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard recently offered fans some insight into their plans ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City.

While discussing their prospects in the match, Gerrard admitted that they were going to keep a close eye on Erling Haaland due to the attacking threat that he presents.

Gerrard admitted that Haaland's presence made the task of overcoming the challenge presented by Manchester City a slightly more daunting feat for the Villa Park-based outfit. He further went on to hail the Norwegian talent as a world-class player.

ALSO READ: Ryan Giggs trial judge refers Gary Neville to Attorney General for potential contempt of court

“I think so. You need to be diligent with this individual, which is easier said than done because that is the level of player you are dealing with.

"He is a top player but if you focus too much on one player in this situation you can neglect the other world-class talent that they have. That is what you are dealing with here.”

He subsequently went on to detail the game plan that Villa will carry into their forthcoming duel against the Mancunian giants. "To get something against City you have to find the perfect performance," Gerrard declared.

ALSO READ: When Ghanaian witch doctor claimed he caused Cristiano Ronaldo's knee injury ahead of FIFA World Cup 2014

"On current form that looks highly unlikely, I get that. But this is football, this is the opportunity that we have got in 90 minutes. We need a result. It does not matter who the next challenge is. We need that result that will spring us into a better run of form.”

Gerrard highlighted the importance of mental fortitude while playing against a team like City due to the intensity with which Pep Guardiola and his band of speedsters press their opponents.

He further detailed the importance of avoiding silly turnovers and giving away the ball too cheaply as the Etihad Stadium-based outfit had a tendency to force teams to make mistakes which later costs them heavily.