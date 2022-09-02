Ryan Giggs trial judge refers Gary Neville to Attorney General for potential contempt of court

Former Manchester United legend has recently found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after allegations of assault were levelled against him by his former romantic partner, Kate Greville.

According to the latest updates, however, the judge presiding over Giggs' case, Hilary Manley, moved to dismiss the jury after they failed to reach a verdict in the case, offering the Crown Prosecution Service a matter of seven days whether they would like to pursue a retrial, which can only take place as early as June 2023.

While Giggs may breathe a sigh of fleeting relief as he seems to be in the clear, albeit temporarily, his former teammate and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville may be knee-deep in murky waters himself.

Neville is currently facing potential charges of contempt of court after making certain remarks on social media on the morning of the opening day of Ryan Giggs' assault and compulsive and coercive behaviour trial.

However, Neville has maintained his innocence throughout this ordeal, claiming that the comment that was made was not in relation to Giggs' trial but the way the Glazer family is running his former club, Manchester United.

Judge Manley, who was alerted to the issue early in the trial, has since decided to refer his case to the top lawyer in the government, the Attorney General.

"Both the prosecution and defence agreed with me, in the absence of any comment from the jury, and given my clear direction, the trial could properly continue," she said.

"However, given the author is a person with a high public profile, [the comment] could be seen to be an attempt to influence ongoing criminal proceedings and could be contempt of court. Accordingly, I am referring the matter to the office of the attorney general for the consideration of a potential investigation."

It is essential to note that contempt of court is an offence that is punishable by something as light as a fine or something as serious as an imprisonment term that could last up to two years.