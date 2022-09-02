PSG offered Neymar to Manchester City after his fall out with teammate Kylian Mbappe - Report

Although the summer transfer window now stands closed, it will be a long time before accounts of what transpired during the tumultuous time cease to emerge, with some updates hinting at signs of tough times for the clubs in question.

French footballing kingpins Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly plotting to offload Neymar to Manchester City in the dying moments of the summer transfer window. which came to an end only recently.

ALSO READ: Chelsea agree to a £10M swap deal with Barcelona as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to London

However, it was all in vain as the Premier League giants rejected the Parisian club's advances to sign the 30-year-old as they placed the responsibility of leading their attack on Erling Haaland, who up until now has not failed to impress fans and pundits alike.

This raised doubts as to why the Parc des Princes-based outfit were so keen on parting ways with the Brazilian talent, who has admittedly enjoyed an extremely successful run so far this season.

Reports discussing the matter suggest that the main reason behind PSG's reluctance to continue their business with Neymar was the bad blood that was seemingly brewing between him and the club's cornerstone, Kylian Mbappe.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL dreams dashed as AC Milan reject Chelsea's offer for Rafael Leao: Reports

The rumour mill has been working overtime ever since the duo found themselves at a crossroads on the pitch during their match against Montpellier last month. Mbappe, reportedly, did not appreciate the way Neymar prevented him from taking the second penalty against La Paillade after he missed the first.

Neymar, going against their head coach's wishes, who recognised Mbappe as the primary penalty taker for the team, sowed the seeds for their bad blood. The chasm between the two has since grown exponentially, to the point that the club has to rely on drastic measures to quell their star player's concerns.