Cristiano Ronaldo's UCL dreams dashed as AC Milan reject Chelsea's offer for Rafael Leao: Reports

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has made his desire to play at a Champions League-bound club extremely apparent. He was offered a brief respite after AC Milan expressed interest in the Portuguese star to replace their star-forward Rafael Leao, who was being eyed by Premier League giants Chelsea.

However, it seems like Ronaldo will have to make do with domestic action as the transfer offer for Leao, who he was expected to replace, has been rejected by Milan. The Rossoneri were previously eyeing the 37-year-old in case they were to lose his compatriot. However, those plans have seemingly fallen through as The Blues faltered in their pursuit of one of the hottest Serie A talents.

Chelsea's advances for the 23-year-old winger's services were rejected after they offered £69million. AC technical director Paulo Maldini is believed to have poured cold water over Chelsea, subsequently Ronaldo's dream, by blocking their prized asset's move to London.

The Italian defensive maestro is said to be holding out for a release clause which is worth a whopping £130m for Leao. It is essential to note that the young Portuguese talent's importance in the team cannot be understated as he played a vital role in earning the Rossoneri the title last season.

Leao enjoyed an uber-successful outing in the iconic red and black jersey in the 2021-22 season, scoring 14 goals in addition to recording 12 assists over the course of 42 games. His exceptional performance across the season is also what piqued the interest of the London-based outfit.

However, with the deal currently dead in the water, Chelsea will have to rely on the signings that they have brought on after parting ways with over £250 million on players like Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and more.

In the wake of these developments, it seems like Cristiano Ronaldo will have to continue his stint at Old Trafford, that is at least until the next transfer window rolls around.

Red Devils frontman Erik ten Hag has insisted that the five-time Ballon d'Ór winner will be playing a role in United's campaign this season. Whether that statement stands the test of time is something that remains to be seen.