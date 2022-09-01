Dinamo Zagreb onboard their first set of international players from Gokulam Kerala FC

Croatian footballing giants ZNK Dinamo Zagreb recently announced their latest haul of players from India, marking the first set of international players to feature in their jersey. Gokulam Kerala FC's Soumya Guguloth and Jyoti Chouhan recently signed year-long contracts after successfully completing the trials that were held for them in Croatia.

The duo are currently coming off of an uber-successful campaign with Gokulam Kerala FC as they laid claim to the coveted title of the Indian Women’s League. In addition to their exploits in the realm of club football, both Guguloth and Chouhan have enjoyed a fruitful run in the international football circuit.

“I’m very excited to play out of the country this is a great opportunity for me. I never expected to play for a club like Dinamo. This will be helpful for me and my family and my country. I hope to give my best during the season. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me,” said Soumya.

“This is a great opportunity for me, and I feel lucky that I got this platform. I will use this platform and give my 100% and will work hard to learn more and perform better when I am at Zagreb, Croatia, representing Dinamo,” said Chouhan, who is preparing to join her teammate in Croatia.

While Guguloth has frequently represented the country on the international stage, Chouhan is yet to break into the national team. The former featured in India's national team that played against the Swedish and American U-23 teams. Although Chouhan has not yet featured on the national team, she has received multiple call-ups to the national camps.