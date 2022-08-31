Jury discharged following failure to reach verdict in Ryan Giggs assault trial

Former Manchester United bigwig Ryan Giggs is facing a retrial after the jury responsible for issuing a ruling, failed to reach a verdict on the charges relating to controlling behaviour and assault, which were levelled at him by his former girlfriend, Kate Greville.

The 48-year-old was charged with assault after he head-butted Greville and elbowed her younger sister in the face during a violent skirmish at his Greater Manchester residence back in November 2020. In addition to assault, Giggs was also charged with the use of controlling and coercive behaviour over the course of three years from 2017 to 2020.

The incident that took place at Giggs'mancunian residence, brought an end to an on-and-off relationship that lasted for six years. While discussing her plight, Greville revealed that she was constantly scared for her personal safety and had to act in a particular manner to avoid serious consequences.

However, the Welsh footballing sensation categorically denied all the charges that were brought upon him during the trial that lasted for weeks. Although Giggs maintained his innocence regarding violent assault over the course of the entire trial, he did admit that he had indulged in infidelity.

A jury that was made up of four men and seven women was recently discharged after it was revealed that there was 'no reasonable prospect' of the jury reaching a verdict even if they were given more time. This comes after a deliberation period of 23 hours.

Judge Hilary Manley was informed of the same on Wednesday in court, while Giggs was in attendance. The Crown Prosecution Service has been offered a week to decide whether they would like to pursue a retrial. However, it is interesting to note that there is no scope for conducting a retrial until June next year.