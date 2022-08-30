Manchester United agree deal to sign highly-rated Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax

Manchester United on Tuesday (August 30) confirmed they have agreed a deal with Dutch club Ajax to sign highly-rated Brazilian winger Antony. The Brazil star was continuously pushing to join United and reunite with his former manager Erik Ten Hag, who arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax earlier this year.

Antony has been one of the most exciting players in the Eredivisie - the Dutch top flight since joining Ajax from Brazilian club Sao Paulo in 2020. He scored a total of 25 goals in 82 appearances for Ajax across competitions and showcased glimpses of his talent and skills throughout the last two seasons.

Ten Hag had made Antony one of his priority targets after the club missed out on signing ‎Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, who joined Premier League rivals Liverpool. Antony was desperate to join United and had gone on strike at Ajax as he missed training and also didn't feature in the Dutch club's last game against Utrecht on Sunday (August 28).

United on Tuesday announced they have agreed a deal to sign the Brazilian and the deal remains subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance.

Antony reportedly had already expressed his desire to leave Ajax in February this year and was pushing to join United in the summer. However, the club didn't approve his sale after already selling a host of key players in the form of Lisandro Martinez, Sebastian Haller and Nicolas Tagliafico among others. However, Antony had his heart set on a move to United.

As per BBC, Manchester United are set to pay a staggering fee of £81.3 million for the Brazilian winger, making him the club's second-most expensive signing after Paul Pogba, who left for Juventus earlier this summer. It is also a record fee for any player sold by any club in the Eredivisie.

Antony becomes Manchester United's fifth signing of the summer after the club signed Christian Eriksen, Martinez, Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia. He is expected to take the right-wing spot while Jadon Sancho might shift to the left-win position with Marcus Rasfhford currently playing as a number nine in Anthony Martial's absence.