'He must be fuming' - Man United icon on Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the bench this season at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo isn't having the best of time at Manchester United. Reportedly, he is desperate to move out of the Old Trafford club, however, his agent Jorge Mendes has still not been able to find a suitable club for his superstar client. While the superstar striker has no option but to continue with the Red Devils till the time his agent finds him a new club, the 37-year-old has started most of his game on the bench for Man United in the ongoing EPL 2022/23 season.

Ronaldo started on the bench in two of the last three games for the Erik Ten Hag-led Man United in the current EPL season. The former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar was made to warm the bench and wasn't named in the starting XI by the new manager in Man United's clash versus rivals Liverpool and minnows Southampton as well. Thus, the premier club's icon and former England defender Rio Ferdinand opined on Ronaldo's situation at the club.

Speaking on his YouTube channel Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said, "Whether he stays or not, none of us know. But knowing Cristiano, I know for a fact that he will be absolutely fuming right now. You don't get to do what he's done in his career over this amazing amount of time at the levels he's been playing by being someone who's going to accept not starting for a team that isn't in the UEFA Champions League,"

"Ronaldo is not built like that. You can't expect him to change at 37. He'd have been the same at 21. We were talking before the game with [Paul] Scholes – I remember when [David] Beckham got dropped a couple of games, he [was] fuming. Superstars are built differently. They don't believe they have bad games, they don't believe they don't play well [and] they don't believe they get things wrong in their game because they are so hell-bent on success and their belief in their skills and themselves that they don't see failures," the 43-year-old further added.

As far as Ronaldo's transfer saga is concerned, the Portugal captain's agent has reportedly got in talks with Chelsea once again to sign the superstar footballer after Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was unwilling to pen a one-year-contract being offered by the Blues. Not getting enough game time at Man United, Ronaldo will be eager to make a move at the earliest.