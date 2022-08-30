Ronaldo's agent reopens talks with Chelsea after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turns down deal: Report

The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga has remained in the headlines for a long period. While Ronaldo remains desperate to leave Manchester United, his agent Jorge Mendes is working hard to fulfill his client's demand of finding him a new and suitable club. As per reports, the Portuguese striker wants to make a move as he is eager to play the Champions League (CL) and, thus, remains adamant about exiting the club at Old Trafford.

Mendes has reportedly been in talks with many top clubs such as Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, Athletico Madrid, etc. for Ronaldo's transfer. However, nothing emerged out of these discussions. As per a report, he has once again reopened talks with Chelsea after they failed to acquire the services of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Pierre-Emerick reportedly isn't keen on signing a one-year contract being offered by the Blues and wants a longer deal. Hence, the Man United striker Ronaldo has once again come into the picture for the Thomas Tuchel-led club, who are in need of an aggressive striker post the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Earlier, Mendes had first held talks with Chelsea about signing Ronaldo. Back then, Tuchel had his apprehensions and decided against it after unimpressive feedback about the superstar striker from Erik Ten Hag, manager at Old Trafford. Despite Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly being interested in acquiring the Portugal captain's services, the deal went down the drain. Nonetheless, it seems with Aubameyang's deal getting stalled, Ronaldo has a chance to make a switch and enter Chelsea.

Recently, Erik Ten Hag was asked about Ronaldo's future at Man United. In this regard, the Dutchman commented on the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner, "I can’t say that. We plan with him. We stick to the plan. We want him to stay. That is what I want."

So far, Ronaldo has failed to create any impact for the Red Devils in the ongoing EPL 2022/23 edition, where he has only made limited appearances on the field. After four games, United have won and lost two each.