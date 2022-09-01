Chelsea agree to a £10M swap deal with Barcelona as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to London

With the transfer mill running rampant as the deadline for the window approaches, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea have confirmed a swap deal with Barcelona worth £10M, bringing on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in exchange for Marcos Alonso.

Although Auba will be making his way back to London, he will be sporting the iconic blue jersey of the Stamford Bridge-based outfit. He previously charted a course to Spain after Arsenal decided to ship him off to Catalunya for free. However, he is set to return to the city, joining the ranks of their neighbouring arch-rivals.

ALSO READ: Jury discharged following failure to reach verdict in Ryan Giggs assault trial

Auba was recently cleared to fly to the United Kingdom to complete the formalities that come with joining a new club, including his medical. His personal terms are not expected to be a roadblock in completing this transfer.

However, it will be some time before the team gets the opportunity to train alongside the Gabon international as he is currently recovering from a minor fracture to his jaw, which he suffered during an attack on his home over the weekend. His recovery is well on track and he is expected to return to non-contact training in a week and full fitness in no more than three.

ALSO READ: Erling Halaand hits second successive hat-trick as Man City attain big win, Arsenal beat Aston Villa 2-1

Chelsea's frontman Thomas Tuchel has kept extremely busy during the transfer window, having shelled out a whopping £268m on players over the summer. With this massive amount, Tuchel has acquired players including, Raheem Sterling from Manchester City, Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion FC, Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and Leicester City's Wesley Fofana.

The German coach will be more than excited to be reunited with Aubameyang, who previously scored almost 80 goals for Borussia Dortmund over the course of two seasons under his expert guidance. Whether the 33-year-old will be able to replicate this success is something that remains to be seen.