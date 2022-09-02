Bayern Munich held talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent over potential transfer but deal was 'not an option'

Cristiano Ronaldo looks set to stay at Manchester United after the Portuguese forward failed to get a move away from the club before the transfer window shut on Friday (September 02). Ronaldo had made his desire to leave United clear after the club's failure to secure Champions League football last season.

The Portuguese icon wanted to join a club competing in the Champions League to still be fighting for major trophies in what are the final few years of his career. However, none of the top European clubs showcased any interest in landing the 37-year-old despite his agent Jorge Mendes' continuous attempts to find a new club for his client.

The likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Napoli among others were all contacted by Mendes to secure Ronaldo's move away from United. However, no move materialised for the Portuguese, who will be competing in the Europa League for the first time in his career this season.

Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic revealed the club was contacted by Ronaldo's agent in the summer and they held talks over a potential move for the Manchester United star. However, the club felt the deal was not an option.

"He's an incredibly big personality. A big player who has made his mark on the world of football in recent years. It wasn't an option for us because we were doing other things. But you don't have to feel sorry for him. He's a great footballer who has achieved great things in recent years," Salihamidzic told Sky Sports Germany.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United from Juventus last summer and was the club's top-scorer in the Premier League with 18 goals. However, despite his heroics, United endured a horrible season and failed to finish inside the top four. United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway through their campaign before parting ways with interim manager Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season.

After the arrival of current manager Erik Ten Hag, Ronaldo made his desire to leave clear to the United board. However, despite his agent's efforts, no top clubs presented an offer to sign the Portuguese from United. Ronaldo is yet to start a game for United so far this season.

He was brought on as a substitute in United's last two wins against Southampton and Leicester City in the Premier League. However, the Portuguese superstar has looked in great shape and is expected to soon make his first start of the season.