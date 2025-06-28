LOGIN
John Cena vs CM Punk: WWE Night of Champions 2025 - All details revealed

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jun 28, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 28, 2025, 21:12 IST
WWE Night of Champions 2025 Photograph: (WWE)

Story highlights

This clash of the titans will take place at the Kingdom Arena, and fans across the world are on the edge of their seats. This is the first time John Cena will defend his title since against CM Punk winning it at WrestleMania 41.

WWE legend John Cena is set to step back into the ring for a thrilling showdown against his arch-rival CM Punk in the main event of WWE Night of Champions 2025, happening on Saturday, (Jun 28) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This summit clash will take place at the Kingdom Arena, and fans across the world are on the edge of their seats. This is the first time Cena will defend his title since winning it at WrestleMania 41, where he beat Cody Rhodes. The 17-time world champion is facing his long-time rival CM Punk in what might be their final match ever. Cena has already hinted that he might retire soon. On the other side, CM Punk, who once criticised WWE’s events in Saudi Arabia, says he’s wrestling this time for his fans.

Other big matches to watch

  1. United States Championship: Jacob Fatu (champion) vs Solo Sikoa. Fatu won against Solo at Money in the Bank 2025, setting the stage for this heated battle.
  2. King of the Ring Final: Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton. Orton lost in last year’s (2024) final, so this is his chance to finally win and script a comeback.
  3. Queen of the Ring Final: Asuka vs Jade Cargill. Both are top stars, and the WWE world is excited to see who becomes the new queen.
  4. Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez: A fierce one-on-one match featuring two powerful women.
  5. Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross: A personal fight with lots of drama expected.

How to watch in India

There will be no TV telecast of WWE Night of Champions in India, as WWE has no broadcaster in India. But fans can stream the entire event live on Netflix.

Match timing in India

The live show will start at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 28, and will go on until around 2:30 AM IST on June 29.

With six major matches, surprise turns, and Cena possibly saying goodbye, WWE Night of Champions 2025 promises to be a blockbuster.

