/John Cena vs CM Punk: WWE Night of Champions 2025 - All details revealed

WWE legend John Cena is set to step back into the ring for a thrilling showdown against his arch-rival CM Punk in the main event of WWE Night of Champions 2025, happening on Saturday, (Jun 28) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This summit clash will take place at the Kingdom Arena, and fans across the world are on the edge of their seats. This is the first time Cena will defend his title since winning it at WrestleMania 41, where he beat Cody Rhodes. The 17-time world champion is facing his long-time rival CM Punk in what might be their final match ever. Cena has already hinted that he might retire soon. On the other side, CM Punk, who once criticised WWE’s events in Saudi Arabia, says he’s wrestling this time for his fans.