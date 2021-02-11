Jofra Archer ruled out of second Test vs India due to elbow injury

England pacer Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India, scheduled to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from February 13. Archer will miss the much-awaited second Test owning to a discomfort in his right elbow.

Archer has been treated with an injection in his right elbow with the England team hoping that the treatment will allow his condition to settle down quickly while allowing the speedster to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad.

While it is yet to be seen who replaces Archer in the playing XI, pacer Olly Stone could be in contention if England decide to rest veteran pacer James Anderson from the playing XI. Off-spin all-rounder Moeen Ali is also in contention to be in the playing XI. However, it is expected that Anderson and Stuart Broad will pair up for the second Test against India following Archer's injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement said: "Jofra Archer will miss the second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow.

"The injection follows discomfort the fast bowler experienced during the 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue. The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad."

Meanwhile, England are guaranteed to make another change in the line-up with wicket-keeper Ben Foakes replacing Jos Buttler in the playing XI. Buttler was relieved of his duties following the first Test against India, which England won by 227 runs. He will return for the five-match T20I series against the Men in Blue after being named in the squad on Thursday.