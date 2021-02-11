'Worst surface I've seen': Jofra Archer on Day 5 pitch in first Test against India

England pacer Jofra Archer talked about the condition of the pitch on Day 5 of the first Test against India in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As per the paceman, it was "the worst" he had ever seen.

"On the fifth day it was probably the worst surface I've seen - its orange colour, bits missing, rough patches for the bowlers to aim at," Archer wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

Archer went on to talk about the remaining nine wickets, England needed to win the match. The young pacer said he was pretty confident of getting the remaining nine wickets to seal a victory.

"When we walked out in search of nine wickets on the fifth day, I was very hopeful we would complete the job - although these India players have big reputations and are at home, so should be able to cope with conditions better than anyone.

"So, I didn't expect us to skittle them. Equally, I didn't expect it to finish not long after afternoon drinks."

James Anderson's reverse swing became the talking point after the match. To which Archer wrote: "Jimmy Anderson's brilliant over of reverse swing was decisive and it was the second time in the game we had taken two wickets so close together, after Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane earlier in the game."