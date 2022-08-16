Joachim Anderson recieves death threats online after getting headbutted by Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez

Crystal Palace star Joachim Anderson has been receiving disgusting abusive messages and death threats on social media after he was headbutted by Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the Premier League clash between the two sides on Monday. Nunez received a red card and was sent off after headbutting Anderson in the 57th minute of the game.

Anderson and Nunez were involved in some heated duels on the field during the game. The duo clashed on several occasions before Nunez decided to headbutt the Crystal Palace defender to receive his marching orders. While Anderson was clearly successful in rattling Nunez, who is still adapting to the Premier League after joining the club from Benfica this summer, he was clearly wrong in head-butting the defender.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also agreed Nunez was at fault and should not have reacted the way he did. “A little provocation here and there – and definitely the wrong reaction. A clear red card, I cannot deny that," Klopp said. The situation could have easily been avoided had Nunez maintained his calm.

Darwin Nunez called for it all night. He got it just before the hour mark.



A lesson well learnt for the Uruguayan as Joachim Anderson toy with him all night but he couldn't keep his composure.



Jürgen Klopp will have some words. pic.twitter.com/R8XXnZwXVl — Hf_world (@Hf_worlld) August 16, 2022 ×

While he was clearly at fault, some Liverpool fans are blaming Anderson for his red card while also abusing him endlessly on social media. The Crystal Palace star revealed he has received around 3000-4000 abusive messages, including death threats to him and his family.

Anderson took to Instagram to post the screenshot of some of the vile and disgusting messages he was sent in his stories. “Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop act tough online," he wrote.

Anderson also urged the Premier League and social media giants Instagram to do something about the horrific abuse he faced from Liverpool fans. "Hope @instagram and @premierleague do something about it," - the Crystal Palace footballer wrote in one of his stories while sharing screenshots of horrific abusive messages.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw after Luis Diaz scored the equaliser for Liverpool in 61st minute following Nunez's red card. Post the conclusion of the match, Anderson spoke about the headbutt incident and said it was 'stupid' from the Liverpool striker to headbutt him even if he was annoyed.

“The whole game I sat really close to him, I annoyed him a lot and did well against him. I think that’s why he was a little bit angry with me,” Andersen told Viaplay.

“In that situation, he headbutted me, the first one, at a cross, and I told him he shouldn’t do that. I was angry with him. Then he did it again which is, for me, really stupid. A clear red card," he added.