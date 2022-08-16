Cristiano Ronaldo 'negative presence' at Manchester United, club open to letting him leave - Report

Manchester United are now reportedly open to letting Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer after having maintained for weeks that the Portuguese forward was not for sale. Despite Ronaldo having expressed his desire to leave the club, United's stance was that he was not for sale and would see out the final year of his contract at Old Trafford.

However, as per a report in BBC, United could let the Portuguese star leave in the ongoing transfer window as his mood is affecting the morale of the rest of the squad. Ronaldo is said to be a 'negative presence at the club and he hardly communicates with his teammates in the canteen.

As per BBC, sources suggest that United might be willing to let him go even if they were not to find any replacement for him in the current transfer window as many at the club believe his departure will uplift the morale of the players. This comes after United suffered two humiliating defeats in their first two games of the season against Brighton and Brentford, respectively.

While Brighton beat United 2-1, Brentford handed the Red Devils a proper thrashing in a comprehensive 4-0 win at home. United looked clueless in the remainder of the first half after a mistake from David de Gea saw Brentford take the lead in the 10th minute before scoring three more inside the next 25 minutes to extend their lead to 4-0.

It was a dismal show from the United players, who clearly struggled against Brentford's energetic and intense high pressing. The back-to-back defeats in the Premier League have quickly wiped out any optimism United had regained after a good pre-season and the majority of the blame has been put on Ronaldo.

Earlier this summer, there were reports that Ronaldo had informed United of his desire to leave citing the lack of Champions League football and their inactivity in the transfer market. The Portuguese is still actively looking for a move away from the club as he wants to spend the final few years of his career fighting for major titles.

Ronaldo had rejoined United from Juventus last summer and went on to notch up 18 goals for the club in the Premier League. However, his heroics were not enough to help United finish in the top four as they ended up finishing a lowly sixth to miss out on a spot in the Champions League. While Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave, no top club in Europe has shown any interest in buying the 37-year-old.