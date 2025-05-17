Published: May 17, 2025, 06:26 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 06:26 IST

Story highlights Taking to his X handle on social media, Modi posted a morale-boosting message for Neeraj, writing that India is elated and proud of his efforts. Sports

“A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud. @Neeraj_chopra1,” Indian PM Modi’s message for Chopra.

"A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud. @Neeraj_chopra1," Indian PM Modi's message for Chopra.

For the first time in his professional career, Neeraj breached the 90m mark in javelin throw, creating history for himself and India, and becoming the 25th man in this event history to achieve this feat.

The two-time Olympic medallist began the competition with his first throw of 88.44m. While his second throw was invalid, he achieved his personal-best (PB) throw of 90.23m in this third attempt, looking elated following taking the shot. Neeraj was visibly satisfied with his throw, celebrating in his Neeraj style.

Chopra, however, continued with an 80.56m throw in this fourth attempt before sending his third-best throw of the evening in his final attempt on 88.20m; his fifth throw, however, was not valid.

Although he and Germany's Julian Weber broke their PB records with 90m-plus throws in this event, Neeraj stood second; Weber with a 91.06m throw stood at the top. Grenadian javelin thrower Anderson Peters settled for the third spot with a throw of 85.64m.

Neeraj Chopra joins the 90M 𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐁 🔥 👏 🇮🇳 Neeraj Chopra finally broke the 90m barrier for the first time in his career, with a throw of 90.23 at the Doha Diamond League.

Meanwhile, on the past Wednesday (May 14), the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, conferred Neeraj Chopra with the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, recognising his mighty contributions to Indian sports and helping bring glory to India on the international stage.