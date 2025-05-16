Published: May 16, 2025, 17:27 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 17:27 IST

The inevitable happened. The 2025 Diamond League was off to a flying start.

Two-time Olympic medalist and India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finally crossed the elusive 90m mark at the 2025 Doha Diamond League on Friday (May 16). Neeraj kicked off the event with a 88.44m throw. His second attempt was not a valid one. He breached the 90m mark in his third attempt. In his fourth attempt, the 27-year-old threw 80.56m, while his fifth throw was not valid and his last throw, he threw 88.20m.

In doing so, Neeraj Chopra became the 25th man to cross the 90m mark. Meanwhile, Germany's Julian Weber secured the first position with a throw of 91.06m and Grenadian javelin thrower Anderson Peters settled for the third spot with a throw of 85.64m

