Jasprit Bumrah torments Delhi Capitals, becomes 1st Indian to achieve staggering feat in IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the clash between the two sides in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday (May 21). Bumrah breathed fire with the ball as he went on to pick up a three-wicket haul to dismantle the DC batting line-up and achieve a staggering IPL feat.

Bumrah piled on the pressure on Delhi Capitals after Daniel Sams dismissed David Warner cheaply on just 5 off 6 balls to draw the first blood for his team. Bumrah got rid of in-form Mitchell Marsh on a golden duck before bagging the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Rovman Powell to finish with excellent figures of 3/25 in his 4 overs.

With the help of Bumrah's heroics, MI managed to restrict DC to 159 runs and went on to thrash them by five wickets to knock them out of the tournament. Bumrah became the first Indian bowler in the history of IPL to take 15 wickets in as many as seven consecutive seasons.

No other Indian bowler has managed to achieve the feat since the inception of the tournament in 2008. Bumrah also surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in IPL history. Bumrah now has 148 wickets for Mumbai Indians across competitions and is behind only Lasith Malinga, who scalped a staggering 195 wickets for the franchise.

Highest wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians:

195 - Lasith Malinga

148 - Jasprit Bumrah

147 - Harbhajan Singh

79 - Kieron Pollard

71 - Mitchell McClenaghan

Mumbai Indians' five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals came as a huge respite for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were in desperate need of a favour from the Rohit Sharma-led side. MI's win ver DC secured RCB a spot in the playoffs while knocking DC out of the tournament.

RCB have finished at the fourth spot this season and will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator in Kolkata next week.