/Jasprit Bumrah on verge of historic milestone ahead of 5th T20I vs Australia

India will take on Australia in the fifth and final T20I at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday (Nov 8). With the series currently standing at 2-1 in India’s favour, the visitors will look to seal the series, while Australia will be aiming to level it. India were dominant in the previous match at Gold Coast, registering a 48-run win to take the lead in the five-match contest.

Bumrah is on the verge of creating history

As the teams get ready for the final clash, all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah, who is just one wicket away from achieving a major milestone in his remarkable career. The Indian pace spearhead needs one more wicket to become the first Indian fast bowler to take 100 wickets in all three formats of international cricket — Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Bumrah has already picked up 95 wickets in 50 Test matches, 149 wickets in 89 ODIs, and 99 wickets in 79 T20Is. This means he could reach the 100-wicket mark in T20Is on Saturday (Nov 8), completing 100 wickets across formats, something no other Indian pacer has done before.

Known for his deadly yorkers and calmness under pressure, Bumrah has been a key player for India across formats. His best bowling figures in Tests stand at 6/27, while in ODIs, he has taken 6/19. In T20Is, his best spell is 3/7, showing his consistency and control in the shortest format as well.