Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev's record as he continues dream run in Edgbaston Test against England

Jasprit Bumrah has been enjoying a dream run for India in his first Test match as captain of the national team. The premier speedster has been on fire against England in the ongoing rescheduled 5th Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham. After playing a sensational cameo with the bat in India's first innings, Bumrah breathed fire with the ball during England's first innings and continued his red-hot form in the hosts' second innings on Day 4 of the Test match on Monday (July 04).

After handing England a tricky target of 378 runs in their second innings, Indian bowlers struggled to get a breakthrough on Day 4. Bumrah came to the team's rescue and drew the first blood by cleaning up opener Zak Crawley on 46 off 76 balls to deny him a fifty.

Bumrah broke the 107-run stand between Crawley and his opening partner Alex Lees to get a much-needed breakthrough for the visitors. He didn't stop there and was quick to also get rid of Lees on 56 off 65 balls next. With his twin strikes, Bumrah turned the game on its head as India regained their hold in the Test match.

Bumrah also went on to break a long-standing record of the legendary Kapil Dev with the wickets during England's second innings. The former India captain held the record for most wickets by an Indian pacer in a Test series against England with 22 scalps in the India-England series in India back in 1981-82. Bumrah has now surpassed his tally with 23 wickets in the ongoing series so far.

Most wickets for an Indian seamer vs England in a series:

23*Jasprit Bumrah in England 2021-22

22 Kapil Dev in India 1981-82

19 Bhuvneshwar Kumar in England 2014

Thanks to Bumrah's twin strikes, India gained the momentum back in the Test match after it looked for a while that England would have a walk in the park in their run chase. The hosts were soon reduced to 109/3 after Ollie Pope was run-out on a duck in the next over after Pope's departure to pile on more misery on England.

England now have Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow - arguably the two best batters in the team out in the middle with over 240 runs required to win the Test match and avoid a series loss. India were leading the five-match series 2-1 last year before the final fifth Test was postponed due to COVID-19.

The ongoing one-off Test match between the two sides will decide the fate of the series as India require a draw or win to clinch the series. If India manage to win the game, they will script history as it will be their first Test series win on English soil since 2007.