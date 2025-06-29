/Jake Paul dominates Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, calls out THESE big names

Jake Paul, a former social media star-turned-professional-boxer beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by a unanimous decision in a cruiserweight bout held in California. The 39-year-old Chavez, once a middleweight world champion and the son of Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., looked slow and uninterested throughout most of the fight. He threw very few punches, especially in the early rounds and stayed behind a defensive approach while Paul dominated the action with sharp punches and strong hooks to both the head and body.

Paul, 28, earned a unanimous decision with scores of 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93. Despite winning clearly, the crowd at the sold-out Honda Center in Anaheim booed him. Paul responded by telling the audience to shut up and claimed he barely got hit during the fight.

Also read | Emma Raducanu address dating rumours with Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon pairing

Meanwhile, this latest win adds to the debate about Paul’s place in boxing. While he now holds 12 professional wins, critics argue that many of his opponents, like much older Mike Tyson or Chavez Jr., didn’t reflect the level of competition expected at the top of the sport.

Chavez has struggled with consistency and motivation in recent years and previously lost to former UFC fighter Anderson Silva.

Paul calls for THESE names

Many believe that Paul has improved his boxing skills by improving his speed, accuracy and stamina. He also says that he wants to fight stronger opponents, naming boxers like Gilberto Ramirez and Badou Jack, who both hold major titles in boxing.

However, heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and lightweight star Gervonta Davis, the two Jake called out earlier, seem unrealistic due to the large differences in weight classes.